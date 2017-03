(DAILY MAIL) U.S. companies added a whopping 298,000 new jobs in February, beating economists’ expectations by more than 100,000.

The report from ADP, a global human resources and payroll firm, provides the first hard economic numbers from Donald Trump’s first full month as president.

Trump wrote Wednesday on Twitter about another similar measure, citing numbers from a new LinkedIn workforce report that showed strong job-adding numbers from January and February.