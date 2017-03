(DAILY MAIL) Footage has emerged of a heated row in the Oval Office on Friday that saw Donald Trump erupt into a ‘ballistic’ tirade against Steve Bannon and other senior advisors.

The president reportedly unleashed his anger on Bannon and chief of staff Reince Priebus for failing to fight off the firestorm surrounding attorney general Jeff Sessions’ recusal amid links to Russia.

A furious Trump told Bannon and Priebus they weren’t flying on Air Force One with him to Florida before reportedly storming out and heading down to Mar-a-Lago.