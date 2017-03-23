Trump's USDA climate-denier skates in!

(ThinkProgress) — On Thursday, President Donald Trump’s pick to run the Department of Agriculture — former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue (R) — got his confirmation hearing before the Senate Agriculture Committee. And despite testifying for over two-and-a-half hours about everything from SNAP benefits to immigration, one topic was noticeably absent from the hearing: climate change.

If approved as Secretary of Agriculture, Perdue would take the reins of a federal agency with more than 100,000 employees and a budget of $140 billion. He would also preside over an agency that has a lot of influence on the United States environment and climate: agriculture produces around 9 percent of the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions, making it the fifth largest producer of greenhouse gases, by economic sector, in the country.

Perdue has a sketchy past when it comes to climate and the environment. As Georgia governor, he applauded the expansion of factory farms, and fought EPA clean air regulations. He has rejected mainstream climate science in the past, calling it “so ridiculous and so obviously disconnected from reality.”