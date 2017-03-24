TSA agent pleads guilty to voyeurism charge

(Associated Press) A security worker at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport accused of taking photos from underneath passengers’ skirts has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea deal.

Twenty-nine-year-old Nicholas Fernandez of Tukwila pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted voyeurism.

A probable cause statement says authorities received reports of Fernandez’s behavior last July and began monitoring him.

Another TSA agent followed him as he left a security checkpoint for a break. The agent reported seeing Fernandez stand behind a woman at baggage claim and turn his phone on to record under her skirt.