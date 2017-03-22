Ultimate tyrant's goal: Nationalizing children

On March 22, 1758, Princeton University President Jonathan Edwards died from a smallpox inoculation. He had been the valedictorian of his class at Yale. He was ordained in 1727 as a minister in Northampton, Massachusetts, serving as assistant to his grandfather Solomon Stoddard. In 1727, Rev. Jonathan Edwards married Sarah Pierpont, whose father, Rev. James Pierpont, was a founder of Yale University. Sarah’s great-grandfather was Rev. Thomas Hooker, the founder of Connecticut.

Rev. Thomas Hooker stated in a sermon in Hartford, Connecticut, May 31, 1638: “The foundation of authority is laid firstly in the free consent of the people.”

This was revolutionary, as most of the world at the time was ruled by kings, emperors, czars and chieftains.

Thomas Hooker’s sermon became the basis for the Fundamental Orders of Connecticut 1638-39, which according to historian John Fiske, comprised the first written constitution in history. It became a blueprint for other New England colonies and eventually the United States Constitution. Connecticut’s General Assembly designated Connecticut “The Constitution State” in 1959.

A statue of Rev. Thomas Hooker holding a Bible stands prominently at the Connecticut State Capitol. A historical marker in England reads: “Thomas Hooker 1586-1647, Curate of St. Mary’s Church, Chelmsford and Town Lecturer 1626-1629, Founder of the State of Connecticut 1636, ‘Father of American Democracy.'”

Jonathan Edwards had Rev. George Whitefield preached a revival at his church during a revival tour in 1739-1740. In 1741, Jonathan Edwards preached a sermon, “Sinners in the hands of an angry God” which began the Great Awakening, a revival so widespread history credits it with uniting the colonies prior to the Revolution.

Of the revival, Jonathan Edwards wrote: “God made it, I suppose, the greatest occasion of awakening to others, of anything that ever came to pass in the town. I have had abundant opportunity to know the effect it had, by my private conversation with many. The news of it seemed to be almost like a flash of lighting upon the hearts of young people all over the town, and upon many others.”

Ben Franklin wrote of the awakening: “It was wonderful to see. … From being thoughtless or indifferent … it seemed as if all the world were growing religious, so that one could not walk thro’ the town in an evening without hearing psalms sung in … every street.”

Jonathan Edwards’ grandson was fourth Yale President Timothy Dwight. Timothy Dwight helped check the spread of French infidelity. He explained how Voltaire’s atheism laid the groundwork for the French Revolution’s bloody Reign of Terror, 1793-1794, where 40,000 people were beheaded.

Timothy Dwight wrote July 4, 1798: “In societies of Illuminati … the being of God was denied and ridiculed … The possession of property was pronounced robbery. Chastity and natural affection were declared to be nothing more than groundless prejudices. Adultery, assassination, poisoning, and other crimes of the like infernal nature, were taught as lawful … provided the end was good. … The good ends proposed by the Illuminati … are the overthrow of religion, government, and human society, civil and domestic. These they pronounce to be so good that murder, butchery, and war, however extended and dreadful, are declared by them to be completely justifiable. …”

Timothy Dwight warned that Voltaire’s agenda included controlling the education of the youth: “The means … were … the education of youth … books replete with infidelity, irreligion, immorality, and obscenity.”

Many writers understood that education in history gives youth their identity.

Plato wrote in Republic (380 B.C.): “When the true philosopher kings are born in a state … they will set in order their own city. … They will … take possession of the children, who will be unaffected by the habits of their parents; these they will train in their own habits and laws.”

Plato explained how the philosopher-king would stay in power by instituting a centralized “common-core” type education program where children were taught “noble lies.”

A description of Plato’s “noble lie” was given in a review of James Glazov’s book, “United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny and Terror” (Midstream, winter, 2011): “Plato expressed an idea that is related to thought control: he called for the Noble Lie, a contradiction in terms if ever there was one. In particular, he said that the people should be taught that Rulers were made with gold, Auxiliaries with silver, and craftsmen with iron and brass.”

George Orwell wrote in his novel “1984”: “Those who control the past control the future, and those who control the present control the past.”

Joseph Goebbels (1897-1945) was Minister of Propaganda and National Enlightenment for the National Socialist Workers Party. A master of exploiting mob emotions, Goebbels stated: “It is the absolute right of the State to supervise the formation of public opinion. … Think of the press as a great keyboard on which the government can play.”

Adolph Hitler stated Nov. 6, 1933: “When an opponent declares, ‘I will not come over to your side,’ I calmly say, ‘Your child belongs to us already … What are you? You will pass on. Your descendants, however, now stand in the new camp. In a short time they will know nothing else but this new community.'”

Hitler stated May 1, 1937: “The youth of today is ever the people of tomorrow. For this reason we have set before ourselves the task of inoculating our youth with the spirit of this community of the people at a very early age, at an age when human beings are still unperverted and therefore unspoiled. … This Reich stands, and it is building itself up for the future, upon its youth. And this new Reich will give its youth to no one, but will itself take youth and give to youth its own education and its own upbringing.”

Karl Marx stated: “Take away the heritage of a people and they are easily destroyed.”

Yang Berhorma, the Minister of Culture of Borneo, wrote in the Brunei Times, Aug. 29, 2013: “A nation or generation that does not know the history of their nation is a nation that lost its identity, and can be easily manipulated.”

Communist Party Education Workers Congress, 1918: “We must create out of the younger generation a generation of Communists. We must turn children, who can be shaped like wax, into real, good Communists. … We must remove the children from the crude influence of their families. We must take them over and, to speak frankly, nationalize them. From the first days of their lives they will be under the healthy influence of Communist children’s nurseries and schools. There they will grow up to be real Communists.”

The Communist tactic of deconstruction is to separate a people from their past; get them into a neutral position where they don’t remember where they came from; then brainwash them into the Communist future they have planned for them.

Vladimir Ilyich Lenin stated: “Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”

Karl Marx stated: “The education of all children, from the moment that they can get along without a mother’s care, shall be in state institutions at state expense.”

Josef Stalin stated: “Education is a weapon, whose effect depends on who holds it in his hands and at whom it is aimed.”

Leon Trotsky stated: “If our generation happens to be too weak to establish Socialism over the earth, we will hand the spotless banner down to our children. … It is the struggle for the future of all mankind.”

William T. Harris, U.S. commissioner of education, 1889-1906, drawing the philosophies of Hegel, Kant, Fichte, Fröbel and Pestalozzi, stated: “Our schools have been scientifically designed to prevent over-education from happening. The average American should be content with their humble role in life, they’re not tempted to think about any other role.”

Henry A Giroux wrote in an op-ed “How Disney Magic and the Corporate Media Shape Youth Identity in the Digital Age,” Aug. 21, 2011: “Childhood ideals increasingly give way to a market-driven politics in which young people are prepared for a life of ‘objectification’ (a social philosophy term meaning to treat a person as a thing) that will simultaneously drain them of any viable sense of moral and political agency.”

Dr. James Dobson addressed the National Religious Broadcasters, Feb. 16, 2002: “If they can get control of children … they can change the whole culture in one generation. … There is a concerted effort to manipulate the minds of kids. … A stem cell is a cell in the human being … that in the very early stages of development it is undifferentiated. In other words, it’s not yet other kinds of tissue, but it can go any direction depending on the environment that it’s in. … Do you understand that children are the stem cells for the culture?”

Will & Ariel Durant wrote in “The Story of Civilization,” 1967: “History is an excellent teacher with few pupils.”

Harvard Professor George Santayana wrote in “Reason in Common Sense” (Vol. I of “The Life of Reason,” 1905): “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Cicero stated in “Ad M. Brutum,” 46 B.C.: “Not to know what happened before you were born is to be a child forever.”

Judge Learned Hand wrote: “The use of history is to tell us … past themes, else we should have to repeat, each in his own experience, the successes and the failures of our forebears.”

Winston Churchill stated: “The farther back you can look, the farther forward you are likely to see.”

Pulitzer Prize winning historian Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr., wrote in an op-ed titled “Folly’s Antidote” (The New York Times, Jan. 1, 2007): “History is to the nation as memory is to the individual. As persons deprived of memory become disoriented and lost, not knowing where they have been and where they are going, so a nation denied a conception of the past will be disabled in dealing with its present and its future. ‘The longer you look back,’ said Winston Churchill, ‘the farther you can look forward.’… I believe a consciousness of history is a moral necessity for a nation.”

John F. Kennedy wrote in the introduction of the “American Heritage New Illustrated History of the United States” (1960): “History, after all, is the memory of a nation. Just as memory enables the individual to learn, to choose goals and stick to them, to avoid making the same mistake twice – in short, to grow – so history is the means by which a nation establishes its sense of identity and purpose.”

Edmund Burke wrote in “Reflections on the Revolution in France,” 1790: “People will not look forward to posterity who never look backward to their ancestors.”

Lord Acton wrote in 1877: “The story of the future is written in the past.”

Patrick Henry stated March 23, 1775: “I know of no way of judging the future but by the past.”

Aristotle in his book “Rhetoric’ (4th century B.C.) called this “deliberative rhetoric,” using examples from the past to predict future outcomes: “The political orator is concerned with the future: it is about things to be done hereafter that he advises, for or against.”

Even Adolph Hitler stated: “The man who has no sense of history, is like a man who has no ears or eyes.”

Will and Ariel Durant wrote in “The Lessons of History,” 1968: “Civilization is not inherited; it has to be learned and earned by each generation anew; if the transmission should be interrupted … civilization would die, and we should be savages again.”

Yale President Timothy Dwight concluded his remarks July 4, 1798: “Where religion prevails, Illumination cannot make disciples, a French directory cannot govern, a nation cannot be made slaves. … To destroy us therefore, in this dreadful sense, our enemies must first destroy our Sabbath and seduce us from the house of God. … Without religion we may possibly retain the freedom of savages, bears, and wolves, but not the freedom of New England. If our religion were gone, our state of society would perish with it and nothing would be left which would be worth defending.”

