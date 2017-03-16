University employee canned for defending Trump travel ban

(Daily Caller) A university fired an employee for defending President Trump’s immigration executive order to one of her co-workers when the university president sent an email calling the executive order “very troubling.”

After she defended Trump’s order to a co-worker, the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, terminated Kim Dearman, a university law enforcement dispatcher, for “threatening or abusive language” and “conduct unbecoming a University employee,” according to documents obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Your last day on campus is March 13, 2017,” said Madeline S. Holzem, UW La Crosse’s Chief Human Resources Officer, in a letter sent to Ms. Dearman on the same day.