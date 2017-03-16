University language guide claims only white people racist

(Campus Reform) A glossary of popular social justice-themed terms, and some not so popular, published by the University of California, Davis plainly asserts that only white people are capable of racism.

According to a glossary drafted by the school’s “LGBTQIA Resource Center,” racism is “the systematic subordination of marginalized racial groups who have relatively little social power in the United States, by members of the agent/dominant/privileged racial group who have relatively more social power.”

The list of marginalized groups is extensive, encompassing “Indigenous/Native American, Black, Chicanx, Asian, Pacific Islander, and non-white Latinx folks, non-white Middle Eastern folks, etc.,” whereas the only “dominant/privileged racial group” mentioned, and hence the only group capable of exercising racism under the definition, is “white.”