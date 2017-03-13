University yanks scale in gym: 'Very triggering'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Carleton University officials have removed the scale inside its campus gym so students don’t stress about their weight.

The scale was reportedly removed about two weeks ago in an effort to mesh with current health trends that prioritize well being over a focus on weight.

“We don’t believe being fixated on weight has any positive affect on your health and well-being,” Bruce Marshall, manager of health and wellness at the Canadian university, told the Charlatan newspaper. “The body is an amazing machine and even when we are dieting and training it will often find a homeostasis at a certain weight.”