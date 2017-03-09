Univision anchor: 'Whites will become minority'

(RCP) Tucker Carlson takes on Senior News Anchor for Univision and Fusion Jorge Ramos over recent racially-provocative comments where he said the U.S. is “our” country. Donald Trump and his supporters believe the United States is a ‘white country,’ Ramos said. Carlson takes on Ramos US over whether citizens should be concerned about ‘demographic revolution’ and the Univision anchor’s accusations of the ‘criminalization’ of immigrants.

TUCKER CARLSON: So at an event several weeks ago in February you said this, and I wanted to ask you about it, and I am quoting you. ‘I am a proud Latino immigrant here in the United States. You know exactly what is going on here in the U.S. There are many people who do not want us to be here and who want to create a wall in order to separate us. But you know what? this is also our country. Let me repeat this, our country, not theirs, it’s our country.’ Who is the us, and who is the they? Whose country is it?