VA doc still at work after botched surgery on dogs

(DAILY CALLER NEWS FOUNDATION) Despite internal reports at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA medical center revealing that a doctor was banned from performing various surgeries on dogs because of his abysmal track record of fatalities, the facility still has him listed as an active physician.

The reports, obtained by the animal rights group White Coat Waste Project and provided to The Daily Caller News Foundation, indicate that physician Alex Tan, involved in animal research, botched dog surgeries so badly that he was taken off a project and banned from various types of dog surgeries in the future. Tan’s LinkedIn page shows an active affiliation with the McGuire medical center, as does the VA medical directory.