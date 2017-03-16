VA hospital refuses to hang Trump portrait

(WASHINGTON TIMES) A Veterans Affairs hospital in West Palm beach has refused to put up pictures of President Donald Trump and Secretary David Schulkin, even though they were delivered by a congressman who lost both legs on a deployment to Afghanistan.

Republican Congressman Brian Mast showed up Tuesday with fellow veterans in tow at West Palm beach’s VA hospital. The group of constituents have been seething at the facility’s decision not to hang a portrait of the 45th commander in chief in its entrance.

Despite Mr. Mast’s personal intervention, the hospital took down the photographs shortly after he left.