Victim claims molesting priest forced him to recite Bible

(MyNewsLA) The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has settled a lawsuit brought by a 29-year-old man who alleged he was forced to read verses from the Bible while being sexually molested in the 1990s by his head parish priest who has since died.

The alleged abuses affected the plaintiff’s education and he did not graduate from high school, his court papers stated. He also began drinking and taking drugs at age 14 and attempted suicide in 2010, his court papers stated. He has remained sober since March 2014, according to his court papers.

Despite the settlement, the Archdiocese did not confirm the plaintiff’s allegations.