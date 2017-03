(WASHINGTON POST) The Washington Post made up an imaginary story about the outcome of President Donald Trump’s budget Thursday, in an amazing decision to publish what is literally a fake narrative rather than deal in facts.

The story is preceded by a disclaimer noting it’s a “worst-case scenario” that is completely made up. “President Trump introduced a 2018 budget proposal Thursday that includes significant cuts to programs meant to bolster lower-income Americans. Below, we imagine a worst-case scenario for one such family, living in southwestern Pennsylvania,” the post begins.