(TWITCHY) It’s an amazing time to be alive, and there’s still so much to learn. We’re not ashamed to admit it took the resignation of the EPA’s environmental justice head to clue us in to the fact that the EPA had an environmental justice office, and now we’ve learned that the Washington Post has a designated food policy writer.

We probably would have overlooked food policy writer Caitlin Dewey’s contribution to the paper’s “Wonkblog” column Thursday, too, expect for people noticing a rather major change to the headline.