Warning: Controversial speakers 'impose on liberty of students'

Seeking to protect students from “harm,” a group of Wellesley College professors is recommending the school tighten up its criteria regarding who gets invited to speak on campus.

The faculty Commission for Ethnicity, Race, and Equity, or CERE, sent an email to fellow faculty Monday calling on anyone who invites speakers to campus to “consider whether, in their zeal for promoting debate, they might, in fact, stifle productive debate by enabling the bullying of disempowered groups.”

In the March 20 letter, the committee members asserted there is “no doubt” speakers with controversial beliefs “impose on the liberty of students, staff, and faculty at Wellesley.”

They said students often bear the brunt of the “injury” from these types of speakers and complained students must “invest time and energy in rebutting the speakers’ arguments.”

The CERE members said students feel compelled to object to “affirm their humanity,” and they wouldn’t be able to “carry out their responsibilities as students” if they didn’t push back against controversial speakers.

Scott Greer, a columnist and editor for the Daily Caller, said it’s a great example of how leftists often attempt to stifle free speech on campuses.

“When they speak of ‘imposing on liberty,’ they mean ideas they disagree with are actually harmful to them,” Greer told WND. “Conservative or just anti-PC ideas are not wrong based on facts and reason – they’re wrong because they threaten the safety and liberty of students. That’s the reasoning behind these actions – and it’s more effective than giving a well-articulated argument against a political opponent.”

Regarding the teachers’ fretting about “enabling the bullying of disempowered groups,” Greer, who authored the book “No Campus for White Men: The Transformation of Higher Education into Hateful Indoctrination” said: “Wellesley is obviously encouraging the growth of victimhood moral culture, just like the rest of higher education. It’s not about promoting intellectual debate; it’s about ensuring the interests and demands of protected classes are fulfilled.”

The professors’ email came in response to a recent campus visit by Laura Kipnis, a Northwestern University professor and self-described feminist who has criticized Title IX and what she calls a “culture of sexual paranoia” on college campuses. Her speech prompted a video response from students, who called her views “bull—t.”

CERE claimed many students came forward to describe the “harm” they experienced as a result of Kipnis’ speech. The professors threw up their hands and ceded any right to judge, writing, “When dozens of students tell us they are in distress as a result of a speaker’s words, we must take these complaints at face value.”

Paul Kengor, a college professor and bestselling author, said he is completely unsurprised by what is transpiring at Wellesley College.

“This is how progressives and leftists think and behave,” Kengor told WND. “They preach ‘tolerance’ and ‘diversity,’ but they don’t really believe it. It’s tolerance and diversity for me but not for thee. It’s a highly selective tolerance and diversity, an exclusive tolerance and diversity – which, of course, isn’t actually tolerance and diversity at all.”

Kengor, who has extensively studied and written about the cultural left, said the Wellesley professors are knowingly or unknowingly following the playbook of the infamous cultural Marxist Herbert Marcuse, who called for “repressive tolerance.”

“That’s one of these deliciously ludicrous oxymorons of the left, which liberals accept and push with wild abandon, never seeming to notice the hilariously obvious contradictions in their words and behavior,” Kengor mused. “For Marcuse and the cultural Marxists, ‘tolerance’ would be extended only to left-wing ideas and speakers that they wanted to tolerate. As for people whose ideas they don’t like, they’re dismissed as hideous ‘right-wingers’ not worthy of the left’s benevolent blessings of ‘toleration.'”

The CERE activists, in their letter, offered to consult with any host considering inviting a controversial speaker to campus. They also asserted “standards of respect and rigor must remain paramount when considering whether a speaker is actually qualified for the platform granted by an invitation to Wellesley.”

Greer worries that if the CERE teachers’ recommendations are implemented, they would rob Wellesley students of valuable opportunities to hear from speakers who would challenge their own views.

“Colleges should serve as a marketplaces of ideas, so not hearing speakers who dissent from left-wing orthodoxy does hinder a student’s development,” Greer said.

“The real world will not offer these young people a safe space, and a democracy results in a multitude of views that a person will not agree with. Demanding everyone caters to your interests is not American and not conducive to a healthy democracy.”

