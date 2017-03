(CNBC) — Warren Buffett’s advice for ordinary investors is simple: Invest your retirement portfolio in an S&P 500 index fund.

However, at least one financial advisor thinks the Oracle of Omaha is off base.

That strategy “doesn’t work anymore. It’s not actually making the most of your money. You can do a lot better than that,” Jon Stein, CEO and founder of Betterment, a robo-advisor with more than $8 billion of assets under management, said in a recent CNBC “On The Money” interview.