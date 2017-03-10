Washington AG seeks to extend injunction on Trump travel ban

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Washington state’s attorney general is asking a federal judge to extend an injunction to prevent portions of the Trump administration’s revised executive order on travel and refugees from taking effect next week.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson will be joined by attorneys general of four other states — Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York and Oregon — in the effort to prevent President Trump’s new travel ban from taking effect on Thursday.

“In our view, this new executive order contains many of the same legal weaknesses as the first and reinstates some of the identical policies as the original,” said Mr. Ferguson, whose legal action in January blocked implementation of the president’s original order.