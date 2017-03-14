“Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

With that Sunday tweet, U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, ruffled lots of feathers and unleashed a flurry of condemnations from fellow Republicans. But in an interview with WND, the congressman said his tweet was just “common sense and observable truth.”

To those who are offended by his tweet, King asks them to simply read it and think about it.

“They should ask themselves what it is they don’t understand,” he suggested.

King said he has traveled to various Western European countries and met with conservative leaders, listening to their concerns about the immigration of non-Western peoples. He said he has also ventured into “no-go zones” in many European cities. He is convinced the current situation in Europe foreshadows what America will soon look like unless there is a course change.

“They’re a generation ahead of us – probably not a full generation, maybe 15 years ahead of us – in how far their culture is devolving downward, and we must restore Western civilization for the world,” he proclaimed. “If we can’t defend it here in the United States, it can’t be defended anywhere.”

King recalled, on one recent stopover in Paris, he spotted five locations that were on fire because of Muslim riots in the streets of that city. He claimed he saw similar things in Stockholm.

“This is what we can expect in America if we replicate the model that Europe has, and the model they have is racial enclaves that have not experienced assimilation. Instead, they recreate their home country’s culture within the host culture, and that’s a formula for riots, division and violence,” the congressman said.

He pointed to the riots by Turkish immigrants in the Netherlands over the weekend as an example of what could happen in America.

“The riots that you’re seeing there are riots that are coming to a community near you here in the United States,” he warned. “We’re seeing more and more racial division in the streets of America.”

King said he hopes his comment, and the fact that he hasn’t backed down from it, will embolden more people to stand up for Western civilization.

“I’m glad we had this debate,” he said. “I’m glad that we’re flushing a lot of leftists out into the open, and we’re exposing them as critics and assailants of Western civilization itself. The very foundation of First World civilization is Western civilization, and if Western civilization should meet its demise, which seems to be what they’re solidly for, the First World itself will be the next component to become extinct. The First World cannot be sustained without Western civilization; it wouldn’t exist without it, and in fact it is Western civilization, and the values we hold dear that have built this country and Western civilization itself must be strengthened and expanded.”

