Well, isn't that special? IRS bends over for 'Satan'

A new report from the Washington watchdog Judicial Watch on Thursday revealed that the IRS was able to slash the wait time for Satanists wanting a tax-exempt status to 10 days – during the time frame the agency was delaying results for Christian and “patriot” groups by years.

“Records obtained by Judicial Watch from the Treasury Department show that the Satanic cult applied for tax-exempt status on October 21, 2014, and received it on October 31, 2014,” officials said.

That was at a time when the IRS was delaying – and being sued for delaying – the tax status registrations of a multitude of organizations with “Christian,” “Patriot” or “tea party” in their names.

WND reported only months ago that those fights, which developed during the run-up to the 2012 presidential election, were continuing.

The agency was accused of asking improper questions, including about the religious beliefs and prayers of members, of demanding they tailor their actions to meet the IRS’ pro-abortion agenda, of attacking their politics, and more.

Just last fall a federal appeals court ordered a lawsuit against the agency back to a lower court for the IRS to prove that it has, in fact, stopped that targeting of tea party and other organizations.

A report in the Washington Times at the time described the ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit as a “rebuke.”

The court found the IRS “did, in fact, discriminate against tea party groups.”

The court said tea-party groups cannot sue individual IRS workers, such as Lois Lerner, who headed the nonprofits division of the IRS at the time the attacks were launched.

But the ruling said the IRS simply hadn’t documented that it has stopped the inappropriate behavior.

Judicial Watch reported that the exemption for Satanists came for an “After School Satan Club” that was being launched specifically to hinder a Christian organization offering activities for children.

“Under the Obama administration IRS political appointees illegally targeted conservative groups, either making them wait up to seven years for tax-exempt status or denying their application altogether. Judicial Watch uncovered that scandal and has obtained piles of government records showing how the IRS illegally colluded with another federal agency to single out groups with conservative-sounding terms such as patriot and tea party in their titles when applying for tax-exempt status,” the organization reported.

But at the same time, “the Satan club” was fast-tracked.

“The principle goal of establishing the Satan clubs in public schools throughout Washington State appears to be to counter existing enterprises operated by a Christian-based group. Documents obtained by Judicial Watch include the process of establishing an after-school Satan club at Point Defiance Elementary in Tacoma. The entity behind the club is a nonprofit called Reason Alliance, which is based in Somerville, Massachusetts, and operates in Washington State as the Satanic Temple of Seattle. Its director, Lilith X. Starr, established the Point Defiance Elementary Satanic club, the records show.”

The report continued, “Starr also tells the superintendent that the effort to establish after-school Satan clubs in Tacoma schools is in direct response to the Christian-based Good News Clubs operating in campuses throughout the district. This ignited concern among some Tacoma district officials, the records show. In one electronic mail exchange, Tacoma Schools official Andrea O-Brien-Henley sends colleague Paul Koch a citation from the Satanic Temple’s website noting that the temple only wants to establish after-school Satan clubs in school districts with Christian Good News Clubs.

“O’Brien-Henley notes that it’s odd that the Satanic Temple only targets schools that have Good News Clubs, writing to hear colleague: ‘If they really want to get their message out to kids it seems kind of odd that they would only be targeting schools with a Good News Club; one would think that they would want to start clubs anywhere there is an *interest* in them.'”

JW reported what was found on the Satanists’ own website was the statement, “Please keep in mind that the Satanic Temple is not interested in operating After School Satan Clubs in school districts that are not already hosting the Good News Club. However, The Satanic Temple ultimately intends to have After School Satan Clubs operating in every school district where the Good News Club is represented.”

Judicial Watch noted that while a full two weeks after the Satan club was launched, no one had expressed an interest in to, “The fact remains however, that the IRS fast-tracked a deranged Satanic cult to operate as a nonprofit in taxpayer-funded elementary schools.”

WND had reported that the IRS was, at the time, deliberately delayed processing applications for some groups that clearly were opposed to Barack Obama’s agenda, preventing them from a full participation in the electoral process at the time.

The IRS investigators asked invasive questions, such as the subject of group members’ prayers. They also tried to coerce groups into promises they would drop their opposition to the Planned Parenthood abortion business agenda.

