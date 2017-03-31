What the Freedom Caucus means by 'freedom'

(Salon) — Since the American Health Care Act crashed and burned last week, the ultraconservative faction in Congress known as the House Freedom Caucus has deservedly received most of the blame from President Donald Trump and other top Republicans. On Thursday Trump even urged his supporters to “fight” the Freedom Caucus in the 2018 midterm elections, although whether the president will follow through on that threat is anyone’s guess.

Even though Trumpcare would have eliminated the individual mandate and the Medicaid expansion, causing nearly 25 million to lose their health insurance over the coming decade, this group of about three dozen right-wing congressmen (and they are all men) refused to support the bill because it did not go nearly far enough, in their eyes, toward dismantling Obamacare.

In the end, there was a certain irony in the Freedom Caucus’ sabotaging the Obamacare replacement plan, which had been promoted by their Republican colleagues as a restoration of personal freedom to the American people. “People are going to do what they want to do with their lives, because we believe in individual freedom in this country,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan while defending the bill shortly before the Congressional Budget Office projected that it would lead to many millions fewer Americans having health insurance. “You get it if you want it. That’s freedom.”