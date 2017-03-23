What's in store

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A woman walked up to the manager of a department store. “Are you hiring any help?” she asked.

“No,” he said. “Thank you, but we already have all the staff we need.”

“Well, then would you mind getting someone to wait on me?” she asked.

