(London Express) A massive circular structure has been spotted slowly crawling across the Pacific sea floor 3000 feet below the surface

The object, which observers say looks man-made rather than natural, is estimated to measure more than 2.5 miles in diameter and is surrounded by what look like massive tank tracks.

Other observers suggest the tracks may be trenches or fortifications.

But the most baffling thing is the circular object which appears to have left a 41 mile track in its wake as it trundled across the floor of the North Pacific off the Californian coast .