What’s wrong with this picture?

Here’s the Islamic radical terror landscape this week so far:

Four people are dead and 20 more injured after a killer driving an SUV intentionally mowed down pedestrians on the walkway of London’s Westminster Bridge, before brutally attacking police with a knife on the grounds of Parliament. Police are calling the incident an act of Islamic terrorism, and it comes a year to the day after three coordinated suicide bombings in Brussels killed 32 and injured more than 300.

The FBI is warning law enforcement nationwide that more than 300 Syrian refugees in the U.S. are now being investigated for ties to terrorist organizations. This is in addition to the FBI’s more than 1,000 open terrorism-related investigations spread across all 50 states.

Both al-Qaida in Yemen and the Islamic State have vowed to continue strikes on the U.S. as well as American citizens and interests abroad. Both groups continue to target the aviation sector, as evidenced by the new ban on electronics larger than a cellphone in the cabin of many flights coming out of the Middle East and North Africa.

Turkish President President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Europe and the West, warning that the safety of citizens could be in peril if European nations persist in what he described as arrogant conduct. Erdogan’s remarks came amid tension over Dutch and German restrictions on Turkish officials who tried to campaign for diaspora votes ahead of an April 16 referendum on expanding the powers of the Turkish presidency. “Turkey is not a country that can be pushed and shoved, whose honor can be toyed with, whose ministers can be ousted, whose citizens can be dragged on the ground,” Erdogan said in a speech to Turkish media representatives in Ankara, the Turkish capital. “These developments are being watched in all corners of the world,” he said. “If you continue this way, tomorrow no European, no Westerner anywhere in the world will be able to step onto the streets safely, with peace of mind.”

Meanwhile, FBI James Comey is preoccupied with investigating ties between the 2016 campaign of President Trump and Russia.

What’s wrong with this picture?

We’ve got a politically correct, politics-playing FBI director who is playing a dangerous balancing act of placating the establishment press and the Deep State bureaucracy while pretending to be making national security his highest priority.

If he likes making speeches so much, why doesn’t he just run for office himself?

The world’s on fire – and Trump is manning the fire hose. What is Comey doing? Why doesn’t he spend more time catching bad guys and less time yammering on about non-existent threats and conspiracy theories?

He needs a new set of priorities or we need a new FBI director.

Seriously, can anyone tell me what he has accomplished in his current job?

With all of the many scandals we witnessed during his time working in the Obama administration, where was he? Where were the successful investigations of Obama officials, including Hillary Clinton? Where were the prosecutions?

Why did he permit one of Hillary Clinton’s donors to lead the investigation of her?

Lots of questions, few answers.

All I can add is that he’s thoroughly compromised. He’s too eager to hold on to his job and not eager enough to lead an agency that is adrift, demoralized and confused.

Sarah Palin is right.

Trump should do what he has the power to do – fire this guy as quickly as he can before terrorist bad guys, who are very active worldwide and gunning for us, do some real damage.

Get Joseph Farah’s new book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians, and the End of the Age,” and learn about the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith and your future in God’s Kingdom

Media wishing to interview Joseph Farah, please contact media@wnd.com.

