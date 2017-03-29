When llamas attack

Remember those fun trips to the drive-thru zoo? This kid sure will.

Mashable reports, “A family trip to the Tennessee Safari Park turns traumatizing for this poor kid named Trey when he’s paid a visit by a very hungry llama. The llama sticks its head into the car and eats out of a bucket of feed in Trey’s lap.” Take a peek at the video below.

Trey is doing fine now.

Two days after his folks posted the now viral attack video, Trey seems to be frightened of nothing, not even his newfound internet fame. Take a look!

All’s well that ends well!

Life is too short to waste a moment

Parents will do just about anything to keep potty-training tots on the toilet, if only to teach them the throne is where business should be done. But what happens when you no longer need a distracting story or counting fingers to keep you busy until the magical event occurs? You get bored – apparently. And since the saying goes, “Begin as you plan to go on,” perhaps the need for entertainment is inevitable.

Prezzybox, however, has the solution as advertised in the video below:

This ingenious attention grabber comes complete with songbook so you can make the most of those times when nature calls. Jam sessions punctuated by unanticipated trumpet-like sounds, however, are not the responsibility of Prezzybox!

If music isn’t your gig, no worries. Fairly Odd Novelties at Amazon has a golf lover’s alternative, Potty Putter Toilet Time, wherein the constrained enthusiast may make the most of time spent to improve their handicap. Fishermen (and women) will be happy to know their hobby is similarly represented by Potty Fisher, the wildlife sportsman’s alternative.

Let the games begin … or not.

Warning, delicate subject ahead (not for children)

Have you ever caught a glimpse of those trans-vaginal mesh/bladder sling lawsuits advertised on late night television? Watch the video below to get the lowdown.

The New York Post, however, is not delving into legalities when it reports on the horror show experienced by Theresa Bartram of Brighton, England and her unnamed paramour.

Bartram, now 50, endured years of incontinence after delivering her first and only child. This condition resulted in Bartram being unable to engage in sexual activity without losing bladder control, a limiting situation to say the least. Driven by hopes of a normal life and a medical procedure that promised to resolve her debilitating condition, Bartram yielded to the use of transvaginal tape to lift her prolapsed bladder, holding in place.

For two short years, Bartram enjoyed her newfound functionality, only to seriously wound her partner when “It was like it (her vagina) had grown teeth,” she said. The man in question reportedly suffered grave injury, spouting blood after the fated encounter. “After that, he was scared of my lady garden and approached it as if it was a Venus flytrap and he was a bluebottle (fly).”

That was back in 2009. Bartram’s physician insisted that there was nothing wrong with her bladder sling. The couple, however, broke up. Bartram, alone and terrified of causing more harm, subsequently occupied her time with rigorous exercise and dieting only to be hit with a barrage of other issues: vomiting, diarrhea, severe stomachaches and bloated stomach.

“She was diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome and given antidepressants. Eventually, she had her gallbladder removed,” the Post continues. “Finally, in 2015, she was told the mesh had to be removed urgently because it had breached her vaginal wall and caused an abscess that turned septic.”

And lo and behold, during the surgery the mesh was found to be hard, and fitted far too low. The boyfriend’s claim that “it felt like razor-sharp teeth” was not some figment of the imagination. Neither was Bartram’s subsequent incontinence and vaginal numbness.

Sling the Mesh, advertised as a campaign against an operation ruining women’s lives, has provided Bartram camaraderie, if not solace in her condition. But beware and warn the women in your life: “Once inserted the mesh takes about four to six weeks to knit into the tissues and after that surgeons say that taking it out is like trying to get chewing gum out of matted hair.”

Wonder Woman shaves her pits! Will the world recover?

“It is our sacred duty to defend the world,” Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) explains to United States aviator Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), washed up on Paradise Island, home of the Amazons. And, apparently, it is a feminist’s duty – and those who fancy them – to defend the flashing of hairy arm pits.

PJ Media reports the freak out:

Twitter exploded at the revelation, claiming women of the fictional matriarchy Themyscira would probably not shave their armpits. Some speculated that Gadot’s armpits were photoshopped to show a sheen, immaculate visage, unattainable by real women. “Is this seriously still happening in 2017,” cried Slate. “Do better!” crowed the Revelist Refinery29 even pined for a day when Wonder Woman could “prove that women — even those who are superheroes — don’t have to cater to beauty standards that are meant to make them more attractive to men.”

But ruffled feathers are just that. Ruffled! And everyone knows that nobody is happy when woman is unhappy. Translated: If a woman complains, somebody better fix it. So, the Fortress of Solitude has thus responded to the outrage by adding what looks to be cropped locks – a compromise, perhaps? – to what could otherwise spark an entirely different debate. To braid or not to braid!

Don’t believe me? Check out the video below. At precisely the 1:47 mark in the amended preview the previous aberration of Diana Prince (aka: Wonder Woman) with clean shaven armpits will be expunged from your offended mind!

Now the world can get back to the business of turning!

Nothing comes between this man and his meal! Not even oncoming traffic

Is Florida resident Kiaron Thomas nuts or just not about to be interrupted? Take a look as this determined 21-year-old who set up shop – a breakfast table – in the middle of Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland, Florida and got down to the business of chowing down pancakes!

“There’s a gentleman sitting in the middle of the road with a folding table, eating,” a man told the local 911 center, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Fox News Insider reports: “Thomas was later found by police at his home near the intersection. He was given an April court date to appear on charges of disrupting the flow of traffic and placing an obstruction in a roadway.”

Those must be some pancakes!