(College Fix) White professors — especially “senior white males” — are under fire at Virginia Commonwealth University as an impediment to diversity and inclusion.

An extensive campus climate survey of faculty and staff at the large, Richmond-based public institution has found that the majority of employees are upset that not enough white male professors attend campus diversity trainings, not enough professors infuse social justice into their curricula, and not enough professors of color, especially female ones, teach at the school.

Complaints culled from the survey include: