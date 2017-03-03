Abigail Fisher charged the University of Texas discriminated against her by denying her a place at the school while African-Americans with lower grades and test scores were admitted.

But Fisher is white, and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the university had the right to consider race in its admissions process. The University of Texas was no campus for a white woman like Fisher.

Western Washington University President Bruce Shepard complained in 2014 that his school had too many white students.

The University of Missouri was no campus for white men in November 2015 after a series of alleged incidents of racism against black students led to histrionic anti-white protests and demands, including that the university’s white president resign for his failure to address the “systemic racism.”

America has entered an age in which being white in college is a disadvantage, according to Daily Caller editor and columnist Scott Greer.

“In this kind of new moral culture that’s being created on campus, straight white men are put at the bottom because everybody is trying to be a victim, and white people can’t be victims,” Greer told Steve Malzberg on Newsmax TV. “They can’t be oppressed. They have just too much privilege and power, and they’re just evil and bad.

“And it doesn’t matter your background or beliefs as a Caucasian; you’re bad just because of the color of your skin and you’re responsible for all these terrible things that happened in the past, from slavery, segregation, colonialism – all these bad things you are responsible for, and on a college campus you have to feel guilty for it and you have undue privilege because of it.”

In his brand new book “No Campus For White Men: The Transformation of Higher Education Into Hateful Indoctrination,” Greer writes about the “victimhood culture” that now dominates American college campuses.

Whereas being a victim was once considered a sign of weakness to be avoided, today it is a badge of honor. According to Greer, victimhood culture explains the fixation on “microaggressions” and the prevalence of hate-crime hoaxes on college campuses today.

Political correctness is just the beginning. The situation on college campuses is worse than you could ever imagine – and America’s future is at stake. Don’t miss the political blockbuster of 2017 – “No Campus For White Men” by Scott Greer.

But in this new moral order, white people can’t be victims because they are members of the “dominant culture.” Greer noted this is true even for economically disadvantaged whites. The modern campus culture classifies students not based on the content of their character but on the color of their skin and other identity-based traits.

“They’re put in this group because of the color of their skin or their ethnic background or their sexual orientation or whatever, and then that’s how people gain status and influence on a college campus,” Greer explained.

“It’s kind of identity politics gone wild on college campuses. Everybody’s competing just for their own group interests, and it’s pitting groups against each other.

“And right now on college campus, what all these campus leftists can come together and agree upon is that white people are bad and we need to unite against them to take down ‘whiteness,’ as they refer to it.”

Greer said it was the November 2015 unrest at the University of Missouri, in addition to the uproar at Yale the same month over the “cultural appropriation” of Halloween costumes, that inspired him to write “No Campus For White Men.” He advises elected officials to quash the madness by threatening to withhold federal funding from public universities that cave in to the demands of radical campus activists.



“Elected officials have a greater power than campus leftists,” Greer asserted. “The reason why administrators and professors cave in to these leftists is because that’s the loudest group they have to deal with, that’s the most aggressive group they have to deal with on campus.

“But elected officials are more powerful than them because they control the money. And if elected officials started threatening to defund, such as Donald Trump has and a few state legislatures have, then we would start to see change. Because if they knew they were going to start losing the money, they’re going to stop caving in and stop suppressing free speech on college campus.”

Greer advised parents and young people to do thorough research before deciding where to go to college. He recommended a database published by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) that rates schools based on how they treat free speech and free expression.

“You can look at that guide, and if your child wants to choose a school that doesn’t respect free speech and is going to demonize them for being a conservative, then you can find that out there on FIRE’s guide,” Greer suggested.

“Or, at the same time, you could find out a school that respects their right as an American to express their political viewpoint, no matter what it is. So just do very thorough research and go to a school that’s going to respect your son or daughter.”

