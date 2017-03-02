'White privilege' exploded on 'Watters' World'

Jesse Watters, host of the Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” traveled to Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania to learn about “white privilege.”

He went after Democratic student leaders at the small liberal-arts school launched a campaign in which they asked students to wear white puzzle piece pins to remind them of “white privilege” and its effects.

But after talking to a number of students, Watters still didn’t understand what white privilege is.

So he called on Scott Greer, author of the new book “No Campus For White Men: The Transformation of Higher Education Into Hateful Indoctrination,” to help him.

“White privilege is a term they use for all Caucasians living in America and other Western countries [having] these inherent social privileges, such as they can walk into a mall and security won’t be eyeing them,” Greer told Watters in a recent appearance on “Watters’ World.”

Greer, an editor and columnist for the Daily Caller, explained white privilege theory holds, for example, that mall security personnel only monitor minorities.

Greer said most of the benefits are intangible and rarely felt by whites.

“They call it an ‘invisible knapsack’ that we all carry around and we get all this privilege,” he explained. “It’s these social privileges. You really can’t legislate it [through] policy, and I don’t know how wearing puzzle pins is going to change anything about it. I mean, it’s just making you look silly.”

Greer said the aim is to make white people feel guilty.

“I mean, the whole purpose at Elizabethtown is, like, ‘We’re putting these puzzle pins on just to show our shame for having white privilege,’ even though it’s something that you didn’t even have any choice over,” he said.

“We didn’t determine our color of our skin at birth, you know. We didn’t check it off as like, ‘Yeah, I want to be white to have all this privilege.’ It’s something that you have no control over, yet people are supposed to be feeling guilty about it.”

Greer said there’s really nothing white people are supposed to do about their white privilege other than feel bad about it. He recalled how Hillary Clinton stated during her campaign last year that she has white privilege, but she didn’t tell potential voters what to do about it.

“I outline in my book ‘No Campus For White Men’ all the examples of, like, how it’s just about making white people kind of feel bad for all these privileges,” Greer said.

Watters said he thinks white privilege exists, but not on the basketball court.

“When I play, I can’t jump; all I can do is shoot,” he quipped. “I mean, I’m a mess out there, so I don’t think it’s an across-the-board thing.”

Greer said the “white privilege” campaign only exacerbates racial tensions.

“I mean, everybody in life has certain difficulties that they have to overcome, and some people have benefits or advantages that other people don’t have, and just reducing it to a racial thing just creates more division and doesn’t ease race relations; it just makes them worse,” he said. “So I think [white privilege is] almost keeping things around that we shouldn’t have.”

