Who's the most famous Jew in history?

It’s not a trick question.

It’s not a joke waiting for a punch line.

The answer is not even a close call.

Who is the most famous Jew in the history of the world?

Jesus the Messiah.

He’s worshiped as the Savior, Son of God and King of Kings by more people worldwide than anyone else.

Yet He was and remains thoroughly Jewish.

How do I know He remains thoroughly Jewish? Because I study the Bible, and I read the prophecies He is yet to fulfill. I notice that when He comes to set up His Kingdom on earth, He will set it up in Jerusalem, where He will sit on the throne of David and the Torah will be the law of the land – in fact, the law of the entire world.

Christians should all know this stuff, but they don’t. I suspect if they did, they might be asking themselves why they are not observing the Sabbath and the biblical holy days and observing the biblical dietary laws – because they most certainly will be doing those things in the Kingdom they claim to be longing for and looking forward to.

How do I know? Because it’s in the Bible – as clear as a bell.

But this is not a book promotion.

This is a Jesus promotion.

In my Sabbath study this week, I was reading about what some of the other most famous Jews in history had to say about Jesus. I found some quotes I had never seen before. I thought I would share them with you.

Martin Buber, 1878-1965, a leading Jewish writer, philosopher and theologian: “From my youth onwards I have found in Jesus my great brother. That Christianity has regarded him as God and Savior has always appeared to me a fact of the highest importance which, for his sale and my own, I must endeavor to understand. … I am more than ever certain that a great place belongs to him in Israel’s history of faith and that this place cannot be described by any of the usual categories.”

Norman Cousins, 1912-1990, the editor in chief of the Saturday Review for more than 35 years: “The earliest Christians knew neither awkwardness nor reticence over the fact that Jesus was a Jew. Most, if not all, were Jews themselves. Christianity to them was not a faith apart from Judaism but an assertion of it. … There is every reason for Judaism to lose its reluctance toward Jesus. His own towering spiritual presence is a projection of Judaism, not a repudiation of it. Jesus is not to be taxed for the un-Christian ideas and acts of those who have spoken in his name. Jesus never repudiated Judaism. He was proud to be a Jew, yet he did not confine himself to Judaism. He did not believe in spiritual exclusivity for either Jew or Gentile. He asserted the Jewish heritage and sought to preserve and exalt its values, but he did it within a universal context. No other figure – spiritual, philosophical, political or intellectual – has had a greater impact on human history. To belong to a people that produced Jesus is to share in a distinction of vast dimension and meaning.”

Albert Einstein: “As a child I received instruction both in the Bible and in the Talmud. I am a Jew, but I am enthralled by the luminous figure of the Nazarene. … No one can read the Gospels without feeling the actual presence of Jesus. His personality pulsates in every word. No myth is filled with such life. Jesus is too colossal for the pen of phrase-mongers, however artful. No man can dispose of Christianity with a bon mot.”

Benjamin Disraeli, British prime minister: “In all church discussions we are apt to forget the second Testament is avowedly only a supplement. Jesus came to complete the law and the prophets. Christianity is completed Judaism, or it is nothing. Christianity is incomprehensible without Judaism, as Judaism is incomplete without Christianity.”

There were many more – some surprising, all reverential.

This is what some of the most famous Jews in history had to say about the most famous Jew in history.

I am in awe, particularly of what Disraeli said because of its simplicity and profoundness.

It’s something both Christians and Jews need to understand.

And they surely will at the restitution of all things.

