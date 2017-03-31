WikiLeaks exposes how CIA masks hacks to blame foreign countries

(Washington Examiner) WikiLeaks on Friday released what it claims to be a stolen CIA code that would prevent hacking and virus attacks from being traced back to the spy agency.

This “Marble” source code is used for “obfuscation” by altering the English language text in malware code into decoy languages. WikiLeaks said this tool could be used to throw forensic investigators and anti-virus companies off the CIA’s trail when investigating CIA-backed insurgents who are using U.S. produced weapons systems.

WikiLeaks said “Marble” also gives the CIA the ability to play a “forensic attribution double game” because the source code has test examples in languages other than English, including Chinese, Russian, Korean, Arabic and Farsi. This would make the CIA capable of “pretending that the spoken language of the malware creator was not American English, but Chinese, but then showing attempts to conceal the use of Chinese,” WikiLeaks said.