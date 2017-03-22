Will Erdogan be banned from U.K. for threatening Europe?

Shortly before the attack Wednesday at the Parliament building in London, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan warned Europeans worldwide that they would not be able to “walk safely on the streets” if Europe continued to resist his efforts to build more power.

“If Europe continues this way, no European in any part of the world can walk safely on the streets. We, as Turkey, call on Europe to respect human rights and democracy,” Erdogan said Wednesday at an event for local journalists in Ankara, Reuters reported.

The news wire said Turkey has been in a dispute with Germany and the Netherlands over the barring of appearances by Turkish officials who are campaigning for a referendum that would increase Erdogan’s powers.

In London, an assailant who has yet to be identified ran over pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbed a police officer on the grounds of Parliament. At least four people are dead, including an armed police officer, and 20 have been injured.

Last November, Erdogan threatened to allow 3 million refugees into Europe. He previously had warned that he could put refugees “on buses” to Europe.

The U.K. has a list of people it has banned for “hate speech” deemed to be a threat to civil order and security.

In January, the British Parliament debated banning Donald Trump from entering the U.K. shortly before his inauguration as president. A Muslim Labour Party member of Parliament said Trump’s “words are poisonous,” charging they “risk inflaming tension between vulnerable communities.”

In 2009, popular nationally syndicated talk-radio host Michael Savage was banned from entering the U.K. by Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s government, which lumped him together with Muslim jihadists and leaders of racist groups for “seeking to provoke others to serious criminal acts and fostering hatred,” as WND reported.

The British government, however, has never specified what Savage has said that might threaten the nation’s security.

Europe has been trying to cope with a refugee crisis since April 2015 that has coincided with major terrorist attacks in Paris, Brussels and other cities along with civil unrest. European Union member states received more than 1.2 million first-time asylum applications in 2015, more than double that of the previous year, according to Eurostat.