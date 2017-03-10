ANIMAL KINGDOM

Wind blows little pig's house down, so he heads to Home Depot

'My 1st thought was 'this has got to be someone's pet'

(CBS News) A little piggy named “Hamlet” went to the market this week after 60 mph winds blew his house down.

Shortly after a gust of wind knocked down his fence in Portage, Michigan, the pet pig was on the move. He crawled through the broken fence and walked nearly a mile to the nearest Home Depot store.

It was an unusual sight for employees, like Amanda James, who first spotted the black-and-white spotted animal approaching the entrance.

“We looked out the side door and there was a pig on the hill,” James told CBS affiliate WWMT. “He’s super friendly, he’s very sweet, doesn’t make too much noise, believe it or not.”

