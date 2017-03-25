Witches to cast spell on Trump … again!

WASHINGTON – Among the angry liberals who refuse to accept the 2016 presidential election results that put Donald Trump in the Oval Office are witches who will be gathering at midnight on Sunday to cast spells.

Again.

They already tried last month to conjure up magic to remove him from office.

Witches, exorcists and occultists say they again will cast a “binding spell” designed to “bind Donald Trump and all who abet him.”

Anti-Trump occultists performed the “mass spell” against the president last month under the hashtag #BindTrump. Witches nationwide shared photos and videos on Twitter of them placing their hex on Trump.

They say they will repeat the ritual on March 26 and on every crescent moon “until Donald Trump is removed from office,” according to the group’s Facebook page.

The next crescent moons are to take place April 24 and May 23.

Those participating in the spell are asked to burn a picture of the commander in chief and visualize him “blowing apart into dust or ash.”

The spell also requires an unflattering photo of Trump, a tarot card, a tiny stub of an orange candle, a pin or small nail, water, salt, a feather and an ashtray and to calls on spirits to ensure President Trump will “fail utterly.”

There is even a Facebook page networking those who want to participate in the ritual.

One of the participating groups, with members donning crushed-velvet cloaks and false eyelashes, is Witches Against Fascist Totalitarianism.

Slate reported one event featured “metallic ovary temporary tattoos,” smudge sticks, “cleansings” and “witchy jewelry.”

Prior to winning the presidency, occultists tried to use black magic against Trump.

The far-left publication Jezebel published a story in September 2015 about “Brooklyn Witches” cursing Trump because they “wholeheartedly believe that Trump and the rest of the GOP are garbage.”

The women performed a series of curses on the then-Republican presidential candidate and recorded footage of the rituals. The spells including a hex to silence him, another to protect people of color from his evil and a hair-loss curse.

“Even if the hexes don’t work,” a witch named Yeni told Jezebel, “the video shows Mexicans that they’ve got plenty of good people on their side.”

But Trump’s election victory seems to deny the power of the curses and black magic, observers noted.

When the rituals were held a month ago, WND reported Christian leaders believe these kinds of spiritual threats should be taken seriously, condemned and countered.

Jan Markell of Olive Tree Ministries said the left’s open embrace of demonic imagery is revealing.

“It shows that the level of hatred against Donald Trump is generated by Satan himself,” she said. “Donald Trump is not a perfect man. But he is trying to stop the runaway freight train of evil that has existed for eight years emanating out of Washington and the Democratic Party.

“The left is mesmerized by issues that tear down and that grieve the heart of God. Donald Trump doesn’t have the power to neutralize these people and their agenda, but he is trying to make significant inroads to stop the tremendous slide to the dark side in America. He has some solid Bible-believing Christians at his side. Together they can make a huge difference and repair some of the damage done by evildoers.”

Pastor Mark Biltz of El Shaddai Ministries, author of “God’s Day Timer,” cited Deuteronomy 18:10-12 to argue those who use occult practices are an “abomination” in God’s sight, according to the Scriptures. He agreed with Markell that such practices are becoming increasingly common.

“We are living at the time of the coming of the Messiah,” he warned. “The world will be getting worse until Messiah’s return. We are to always pray for those who are our leaders. Not only should Christians pray, but they should get actively involved.”

Pastors such as Carl Gallups, author of “When the Lion Roars,” urge Christians to join the effort.

“America’s born again believers should cover President Trump in prayer,” Gallups said. “It’s obvious that the demonic realm is stirred by his presence. It’s also obvious that the antichrist agenda of the globalist community is going berserk over a Trump presidency. These are simply signs to those of us who know God’s word that President Trump is being used by the Lord in these prophetic times. Pray for him. Pray for our nation. And, then, get on with the work of the Kingdom.”

Karl Payne, the former chaplain of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and an expert in exorcism who penned “Spiritual Warfare” as a guide for Christians dealing with unseen forces, denounced those behind the spiritual attack on Trump as “so ideologically driven, they do not see straight.”

But he also warned occult forces are being increasingly normalized in popular culture through an anti-Christian media.

“It is not possible to watch major television stations, cable stations or movies without being inundated with shows and movies on the paranormal,” he said. “To think that the constant exposure to these types of shows will not have an impact on those watching them is as naïve as it is to believe people can watch and play hours of video games glorifying murder and mayhem and it not make an indelible impact on their minds.”

