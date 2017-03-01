WND's Joseph Farah headlines Saturday's D.C. 'Spirit of America' rally

WND CEO Joseph Farah will be the keynote speaker for the Washington, D.C., version of the Spirit of America rallies this Saturday, March 4.

The event will begin at 12 p.m. at Lafayette Square, 1608 H St NW in Washington, D.C., and it offers a fantastic opportunity to meet some of the most committed activists behind the movement helping elect President Trump, as well as a chance to hear speeches from key leaders who helped plant the intellectual seeds to “Make America Great Again.”

“I’m so honored to be able to share my excitement with like-minded people about the new leadership we have in Washington,” Farah said.

“We’re living in an era of great political opportunity. It’s like anything I’ve seen in my lifetime. We need to be out in the streets and showing others that we believe in these goals – like draining the swamp and making America great again – and that we are going to fight for them every bit as hard as the opposition.”

Also scheduled to speak is Phil Haney, a founding member of the Department of Homeland Security and author of the revealing memoir, “See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government’s Submission to Jihad.”

“I’m honored to be invited to speak at this rally, because I agree with President Trump that we have to look forward to the next decade as we move toward the 250th anniversary of the founding of our great nation,” Haney told WND. “Having spent the better of the past year traveling across our nation, I know just how thirsty the American people are for leadership, a renewed sense of patriotism and to ‘make America great again.'”

In addition to joining the energetic crowd in America’s capital with fellow supporters of President Trump, Haney said he is excited about hearing Farah’s speech at the Spirit of America event.

“Knowing how hard he has worked at WND.com to help create a climate where a Donald Trump could have a ready-made base to tap into and culminate with his victory this past November must fill Joseph with pride, and I can’t wait to hear him speak this Saturday,” Haney said.

Since President Donald Trump’s campaign and election, America has repeatedly witnessed vitriolic protests and riots.

In June 2016, leftist agitators in San Jose, California, threw eggs and water balloons at Trump supporters, stealing and burning their “Make America Great Again” hats.

And after Trump’s election victory in November, rioters in Portland, Oregon, smashed windows and pelted police officers with objects.

By Inauguration Day, anti-Trump protesters in Washington, D.C., had lit a limousine ablaze and struck cops with rocks and bottles.

But now there’s a peace-loving, Trump-backing crowd in town – make that in nearly 60 towns across America.

It’s a patriotic crowd that describes itself as “the heart and soul of America.” And this crowd is pushing back with Spirit of America rallies Saturday.

What do YOU think? Do you plan on attending the Spirit of America rallies? Sound off in today’s WND poll!

The rallies “are inclusive, non-partisan, and open to anyone supporting President Trump in his efforts to bring back manufacturing jobs to America, put the security of our nation ahead of political correctness, improve our infrastructure, revitalize the inner cities and secure our nation’s borders,” according to rally organizer Debbie Dooley, a national co-founder of the tea-party movement.

The pro-Trump rallies, Dooley said, are meant to be a peaceful show of force from the “silent majority” that propelled the real-estate billionaire to the White House.

“President Trump’s America First policies will grow our economy, create high-paying jobs and strengthen our national security,” said Louisiana coordinator Rob Maness in a press release.

“While we see a well-funded effort on the left bent on destroying anything that would strengthen our country, we will come together as a true, organic grassroots movement in support of the president.”

Barbara Hemingway, a host of a March 4 rally in Sarasota, Florida, told WND the upcoming event is meant to counter the recent anti-Trump rhetoric and protests.

“We are also showing our support for President Trump because we are very happy that he is keeping his promises to the American people, especially to keep America safe and put America first in his policy decisions,” Hemingway said. “We want him to know that we appreciate his hard work.

“We believe that our support of America and of our president, Donald J. Trump, can prove to be a driving force to drown out the ‘protesters’ and anti-everything people. … We are thrilled that he is continuing his message and striving to make good on all of his campaign promises, and we will continue to support him in his efforts.”

Hemingway said the rallies are made up of “good, hard-working Americans letting the liberals know that we are not going to take their hateful, left-wing radical approach to destroying our country anymore.”

She continued, “This is not about left or right. This is about right and wrong. Enough is enough! Our voices will be heard in a peaceful approach, and we will continue to let others know that we are proud of our president and of our country.”

Betty Blanco, a coordinator for Colorado’s rally in Denver, said, “Trump outlined his policies in his ‘Contract with the American Voter’ as found on the Internet, and we intend to hold him accountable to that contract. So far, he has done pretty much what he said he would do.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

WND also spoke with Washington, D.C., rally coordinator Rob Sherwood, who is hosting a rally in President Trump’s backyard, directly across the street from the White House.



But there’s one problem: The Spirit of America D.C. rally is in need of funds to ensure its crowd of patriots can blast their powerful message of support straight to the president himself.

“Together with the other event organizers around the country, the organizers of the Washington, D.C., Spirit of America rally want to put on a first-class event,” Sherwood said. “To do that, we’ll need stage and sound equipment to be delivered and installed at the rally location. We’ve started a GoFundMe to cover the cost of these essentials.”

Sherwood’s GoFundMe account had raised just more than $3,700 of the $5,000 goal at the time of this report.



He expressed gratitude for the big-hearted financial support the rally has seen from Americans across the country.

“We’ve been amazed and humbled by the outpouring of generosity we’ve experienced from passionate conservatives around the country who have donated to help make the D.C. rally a great occasion,” Sherwood said.

Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.

The following is a list of at least 58 rallies planned for March 4:

Alabama

Birmingham: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Hoover Tactical Firearms, 1561 Montgomery Highway, Birmingham

For more information, contact organizer Deanna Frankowski or visit the Spirit of America Facebook page.

Arizona

Phoenix: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Arizona state capitol building, 1700 W. Washington Street

For more information, contact Arizona organizer Vera Anderson or visit the Spirit of America Arizona Facebook page.

Arkansas

Gravette: March 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Field E. Kindley Memorial Park, 401 Main St. NE. Contact LaVeta Key.

Hot Springs: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., across from Arlington Hotel, Fountain Street. Contact Jack Sternberg.

California

Palmdale: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Applebee’s (across from Antelope Valley Mall), 39720 10th St. W. Contact Dee Reilman.

San Diego: March 4 at 12 p.m., Embarcadero Marina Park South, 200 Marina Park Way. Contact Amy Sutton.

Ventura: March 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at E. Main Street and South Mills Road. Contact Lea Williams.

For more information, contact California organizers Emma Emz and Harim Uziel at the Spirit of America California Facebook page.

Connecticut

Hartford: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Bushnell Park, Trinity Street, near the carousel. Contact Sandy Bundy.

Delaware

Dover: March 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Dover Legislative Mall, Legislative Avenue.

For more information, contact Delaware organizer Alden Tonkay.

Florida

Jacksonville: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Jacksonville Landing, 2 W. Independent Dr. Contact Karyn Morton.

Naples: March 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 5400 Tamiami Trail N. Contact JoeAnn DeBartolo.

Orlando: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St. Contact Randy Ross.

Sarasota: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bay Front Park. Contact Barbara Hemingway.

For more information, contact Florida organizer Diane Scherff or Cynthia Lucas.

Hawaii

Honolulu: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Kilauea District Park, 4109 Kilauea Ave. Contact Kimo Sutton.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America Hawaii Facebook page.

Idaho

Idaho Falls: March 4 at 12 p.m., location to be announced. Contact Andi Elliot.

Illinois

Woodstock: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Woodstock Square, 205 W. Todd Ave.

For more information, contact Illinois organizer Teresa Kopec.

Iowa

Council Bluffs: March 4 at 10 a.m. at 16th Street and W. Broadway. Contact Jeff.

Davenport: March 4 at 10 a.m. at Davenport Guns at 3701 Mississippi. Contact Jeanita.

Des Moines: March 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Iowa State Capitol, west lawn, 1007 E. Grand Ave. Contact Michelle.

Ottumwa: March 4 at 10 a.m. at Central Park Band Shelter, N. Court St. and 3rd St. Contact Kathleen Hawk.

For more information, contact Iowa organizer Tammy Kobza.

Kansas

Overland Park: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., next to the Overland Park Convention Center. (N/W back parking lot) 6000 College Blvd.

For more information, contact organizer Cheryl Degler or visit the Spirit of America by Mainstreet Patriots Facebook page.

Louisiana

Benton: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Bossier Parish Courthouse, 204 Burt Blvd. Contact Diane Long.

Baton Rouge: March 4 at 1 p.m. at Louisiana State Capitol, main steps, 900 N. 3rd St. Contact Rob Maness.

For more information, contact Louisiana organizer Rob Maness.

Michigan

Lansing: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Michigan State Capitol, east steps, 100 N. Capitol Ave. Contact Tami Schwartz.

Missouri

Ballwin: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vlasis Park. Contact Rene Artman and Becky Niehoff.

St. Louis: March 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Robert A. Young Federal Building, 1222 Spruce Street. Contact Becky Noble.

New Jersey

Middletown: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Shop Rite Plaza, Rt 35. Contact Barb Gonzalez.

For more information, contact New Jersey organizer Barb Gonzalez.

New Mexico

Albuquerque: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Domingo Baca Park, gathering west of the tennis courts. Contact Jalene Nobel Lyon.

Alamogordo: March 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at E. 10th St & N. White Sands Blvd. Contact rpoc88310@gmail.com.

Deming: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gold Avenue and Spruce Street. Contact Russ.

Silver City: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gough Park, N. Pope Street. Contact Candy Luhrsenat (585) 313-7997.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America New Mexico Facebook page.

New York

Hauppauge: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the H. Lee Dennison Building, 100 Veterans Highway.

For more information, contact New York organizer Judy Pepenella.

North Carolina

Matthews: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Stumptown Park at S. Trade St. Contact Chris O’Shea.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America Raleigh Facebook page.

Ohio

Bridgeport: March 4 at 2:30 p.m. at corner of Lincoln Avenue and Main Street. Contact Bob Connors.

Cincinnati: March 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 11450 Lebanon Rd. (S. Meadow Dr). Contact Alysha Johnson.

Springfield: March 4 at 2 p.m. at State Route 41 and N. Bechtle Avenue. Contact Laura Rosenberger.

Cleveland: March 4 at 12:30 p.m. at Voinvich Bicentennial Park at E. 9th Street Pier. Contact Ralph King.

Lisbon: March 4 at 12 p.m., location to be announced. Contact Anita Fraser.

Jackson: March 4 at 1 p.m. at Jackson County Court House, 295 Broadway St.

Ontario: March 4 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at W. 4th St & Lexington-Springmill Rd. Contact Bonnie Oleksa.

Marietta: March 4, time and location to be announced. Contact Glenn Newman.

Toledo: March 4 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at International Park, 2 Main Street.

Zanesville: March 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Muskingum County Court House, 401 Main St. Contact Kay Clymer.

For more information, contact Ohio organizer Ralph King.

Oklahoma

Tulsa: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hunter Park, 5804 E. 91st St. Contact Shawna Sartin.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America Oklahoma Facebook page.

Oregon

Lakeview: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., 513 Center St. Contact Angie Albertson.

Pennsylvania

Greensburg: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Westmoreland County Courthouse Courtyard, 2 N Main St. Contact Tricia Cunningham.

King of Prussia: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at King of Prussia Mall, Rt 202 & Mall Blvd. Contact Tricia Cunningham.

Bensalem: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Neshaminy State Park, 3401 State Rd. Contact Linda Mitchell.

Scranton: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Lackawanna County Court House Square, 200 North Washington Ave. Contact Matt Catanzaro.

Wilkes Barre: March 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., across the street from TGI Fridays on Kidder Street. Contact Leann Koons.

For more information, contact Pennsylvania organizer Tricia Cunningham or visit the Spirit of America Pennsylvania Facebook page.

South Carolina

Greenville: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Legacy Park, 336 Rocky Slope Rd. Contact Kaaren Mann.

Tennessee

Nashville: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Legislative Plaza, 301 6th Ave. N

For more information, contact Tennessee organizer Mark Skoda or visit the Spirit of America Tennessee Facebook page.

Texas

Southlake: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Liberty Park, 500 E Dove Rd. Contact Mark Shackelford.

Houston: March 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sam Houston Park, 1000 Bagby St. Contact Cooper Jackson.

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Lafayette Square, 1608 H St NW. Contact Robert Sherwood.

Washington state

Olympia: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Park, 330 5th Ave SW. Contact Peggy Hutt.

For more information, contact Washington state organizers John Charleston and Peggy Hutt.

Wisconsin

Hudson: March 4 at 1 p.m. at Hudson House Grand Hotel, 1616 Crestview Dr. Contact Dianne Kiel.

Wyoming

Cody: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park at Beck Avenue. Contact Jody Harvath.