(ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) — A woman who pretended she was a medical professional admitted she caused the death of a popular Atlanta-area drag performer, officials said Monday.

Deanna Roberts, 47, pleaded guilty to injecting four people with silicone that she purchased illegally and used improperly, U.S Attorney’s Office spokesman Bob Page said in a news release.

One of those four people, 45-year-old Lateasha Shuntel, whose real name was Lateasha Hall, died at her Doraville home Nov. 18, 2015.