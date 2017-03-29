'Women of color' threatened by paper reporting hoop-earring stance

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — When you publicly claim that white women wearing hoop earrings is an oppressive and exploitative act against women of color, people might pay attention to you.

Now the young women who told “white girl” to “take off your hoops” on the free speech wall at California’s Pitzer College – and then emailed the entire student body to talk about it – are accusing a conservative campus newspaper of endangering them by reporting what they did.

Alegria Martinez, Jacquelyn Aguilera and Estefania Gallo-Gonzalez told Latino Rebels, using their own names, they are “facing harassment from ultra right-wing groups and individuals, including a death threat through Facebook messenger,” because of coverage by Claremont Independent.