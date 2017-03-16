Women's Day protestors perform 'abortion' on 'Virgin Mary'

(CNSNews) As part of International Women’s Day (March 8), feminist protestors simulated a bloody abortion on a woman dressed as the Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, outside the cathedral in Tucuman, Argentina.

The protestors, according to Life Site News, which reported the incident in the English language press, cheered the fake abortion as symbolically killing “patriarchy” and “forced heterosexuality.”

Rev. Frank Pavone, who heads Priests for Life, told Life Site News, “This act also shows what is at the foundation of the hard-core pro-abortion people: They hate the church, and they literally want to abort Jesus off the face of the earth in every manifestation of his presence today.”