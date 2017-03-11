Women's rights events betray Muslim sisters

We have now borne witness to two initiatives undertaken by the Women’s March movement.

The first was the Jan. 21, 2017, global march, marking the largest single-day demonstration in U.S. history. The second was the March 8 women’s general strike. Both were offered in “the spirit of women … coming together for love and liberation.”

Sadly, 500 million women were unrepresented by either event, failing to feel that “love and liberation.” A poster, prepared by a group seeking to promote female Muslim inferiority by wearing the hijab and allegedly displayed in Iran, underscores why.

The poster illustrates two women, each at the bottom of a long staircase. The Muslim on the left wears a full-length burqa, hair hidden, no skin visible; a Westerner on the right wears a short dress, skin exposed, her hair flowing freely. Both staircases lead to doors – the left to light and paradise; the right to darkness and hellfire.

The poster sends a clear message to Muslim women: Those living Shariah-compliant lives ascend to heaven; those who do not go to hell. But the poster includes an unspoken message as well: Muslims ascending their staircase undertake a journey of abuse and inequality, both in this life and the next.

To understand this, one must understand the Quran. Reading it, non-Muslims will recognize three distinct classes of human life-forms, although for Muslims only the first two are human.

Perched atop the human pack are Muslim males; under them, female believers. Isolated from both are sub-humans – non-believers – who must either convert to Islam or be put to the sword.

Muslim women must be discomforted somewhat by certain aspects of Islam regarding their earthly and after-lives. First, Islam mandates they endure endless abuse as they ascend life’s staircase. Second, living a Shariah-compliant life still fails to gain them equality in paradise with their male counterparts – nor will it even assure entry!

The Quran grants husbands a license to subject undutiful wives to various forms of punishment, including beatings. Unbelievably, a senior Australian Muslim defends this practice, minimizing their use only as a last resort.

For females, abuse may start early as Islam allows child marriages. Even Muslim forward-thinking countries, such as our NATO partner Turkey, allow them.

Turkey also drafted legislation permitting men to avoid rape charges against underage girls simply by marrying them – and their victims need not be consulted.

Two Turkish fatwas concerning females issued just last year have left Westerners in disbelief as to what Islam will and will not allow. One found un-Islamic an engaged couple simply holding hands; another found a father lusting after his own daughter not to be! (Interestingly, while a hand-holding “crime” involves two offenders, only the woman is punished.)

In 1990, a Turkish wife confronted the harsh reality of unfairness Muslim women suffer. Attending the Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, with her husband, she was separated when people stampeded. In the confusion, a Yemeni man kidnapped her. Taken to his home, she was imprisoned for years and repeatedly raped. Escape left her either to report the crime, with Saudi authorities then charging her with adultery (despite being raped), punishable by stoning, or to return home to face an honor killing. This should not be happening in a 21st century world.

The Quran’s consistent theme is to subordinate a woman’s will to a man’s pleasures. She is never to deny him sex. The husband is allowed several wives and, should he tire of any, can divorce simply by stating his wishes three times. Additionally, he can engage in a temporary marriage – i.e., legalized prostitution.

Also under Islam, Muslim women lack the mental capacity of males, causing courts only to give a woman’s testimony half the value of a man’s.

This inequality carries over to stonings as well. Anyone so sentenced is released if able to escape once it begins. But here, too, inequality impacts the result: men are only buried up to their waists; women to their necks.

What terrible crime justifies such a severe punishment? In Iran, a woman carrying a cellphone was so sentenced.

The Quran reveals that inequality rules over women in the afterlife as well.

Because Allah gave man more of a libido than woman, man in paradise is to enjoy “eternal” virgins (apparently paradise has a re-virginization program in place). Muslim women, lacking such libido, receive no similar benefit.

Allah appears to have no concerns about political correctness in paradise. Prophet Muhammad has explained man’s endless supply of eternal virgins will be endowed with “large breasts … free from menstruation, menopause, urinal and other discharges, child bearing. …”

Islamic teachings about the afterlife undoubtedly create some concerns for Muslim women. As Prophet Muhammad explained, he has seen hell and, as such, knows that “women will form the majority of the people” there. Thus, despite suffering abuse and being Shariah-compliant in this life, women – simply by virtue of their gender – unfairly suffer an enormous disadvantage in trying to reach the next.

Any independent observer of Islam should recognize how brutally women are treated. Yet its followers continue dehumanizing women today because one deemed a prophet 1,400 years ago mandated it a religious practice. Sadly, a 21st-century world, knowing better, still accepts this.

It is estimated the January Women’s March involved over 5 million women. While several legitimate concerns were aired, missing among them was the plight of half-a-billion Muslim women climbing a staircase every day subjecting them to a life of abuse and inequality.

March organizers should use their platform to educate how Islam denies women basic human rights. In January, they irresponsibly did just the opposite, giving voice to one of their own founders supporting Islam’s rights denial.

March co-organizer Linda Sarsour, in typical taqiyya (an Islamic concept allowing Muslims to deceive non-Muslims) fashion criticized those seeking Islam’s reform. While these reformers, unlike her, risk their lives trying to rein in Shariah’s brutality, Sarsour outrageously attacked these courageous activists and former Muslims for being Islamophobic.

The Women’s March organizers, if truly committed to advocacy for all women’s rights, have a responsibility to understand the Quran. Failing to do so makes them but a promotional tool helping Muslim women ascend the wrong staircase.