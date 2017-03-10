World 1st: Paddle-boarder crosses Atlantic unaided

(CNN) South African watersport pro Chris Bertish has just nailed a world first: he’s crossed the Atlantic solo, unassisted and unsupported, on a stand-up paddle board.

Yes, that’s one of those surfboard-like contraptions you’ve probably fallen off on vacation. And yes, we mean the real, genuinely-ferocious ocean that’s claimed sailors’ lives since man first decided to strap wooden planks together and take to the seas.

The big-wave surfer and Guinness World Record holder crossed 4,500 nautical miles, setting off from Agadir, Morocco, on December 6 and arriving at English Harbour, Antigua, on the morning of March 9, local time.