(London Independent) The professor considered the grandfather of medical marijuana research has spoken of his lifelong fascination with the chemistry of the cannabis plant – and revealed he has never smoked a joint.

Raphael Mechoulam, a professor at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, started studying cannabis in the 1960s.

He discovered the plant’s two psychoactive substances, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), which are now being investigated by scientists hoping to create new treatments for conditions including pain, cancer and inflammatory diseases.