Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Sign at a gynecologist’s office: “Dr. Jones, at your cervix.”

In a podiatrist’s office: “Time wounds all heels.”

At an optometrist’s office: “If you don’t see what you’re looking for,

you’ve come to the right place.”

On a plumber’s truck: “We repair what your husband fixed.”

At a tire shop: “Invite us to your next blowout.”

On an electrician’s truck: “Let us remove your shorts.”

Outside a muffler shop: “No appointment necessary. We hear you coming.”

In a veterinarian’s waiting room: “Be back in 5 minutes. Sit! Stay!”

In the front yard of a funeral home: “Drive carefully. We’ll wait.”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND

Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of

the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



