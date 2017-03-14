Yale prof: Trump's 'lies' bigger threat than 'fake news'

(CAMPUS REFORM) — ale Law School professor Dan Kahan gave a lecture at the University of Vermont last week claiming that “fake news” pales in comparison to the “lies” of the Trump administration.

UVM’s Gund Institute for Ecological Economics hosted the event on “Communicating Science in the ‘Alternative Facts’ Republic,” which Kahan said would explore questions surrounding the influence of fake news, and in particular the role allegedly played by Trump in the phenomenon.

“Does fake news influence people’s views or otherwise distort democratic deliberations? Should we worry about the Trump Administration’s distinctive stance towards what counts as a ‘fact’ worry us?” Kahan asks in the event description. “My talk will use insights from the science of science communication to address these questions.”