Your life, your money, their decision

Tyranny must be more addictive than crack cocaine. Otherwise, why would we have this curious situation? Obamacare was passed over the objection of every Republican in Congress. It became law entirely with Democratic support.

Eight years, two presidential elections and four congressional elections later, a Republican Congress doesn’t want to repeal Obamacare. They just want to “fix” it.

Unfortunately, what’s broken about health care in America is that the federal government is involved in it. Why should federal bureaucrats be inserted between you and your doctor? Is this not just like America’s spy agencies? “We have a right to listen to your private conversations.”

The government bureaucrats sitting between you and your doctor say the same thing. But they go a step further: “Not only are we entitled to all the information you give your doctor, we have the right to determine what care you can – and cannot – be provided.”

Health-care “privacy” is a sick joke! It simply keeps your family in the dark about your health needs, while it gives the details to government bureaucrats, who give it to anyone they please (or any company that pays).

Why would anyone with blood still pumping to even half their brain want to continue this sick system? The federal government already has Medicare for the over-65 crowd. Medicaid for the dependent class. And let’s not forget the Veterans Affairs hospitals. Isn’t that enough?

Health care is the ultimate personal responsibility issue. The entire reason it costs a fortune to see a doctor is because the federal government is now running the entire system! Insurance premiums are insane. Deductibles are insane. Doctors hate their profession because government runs it through reimbursement rules. Hospitals have to inflate their costs to insurance because people can’t pay their deductibles. Costs are out of control, and get worse every year!

Why do Republicans want to remake this and stamp their brand on it? So they can own it? Do you really think big media are going to say nice things about you for a day in return? Idiots! They’ll just bash you because you didn’t expand Obamacare. Bunch of white-privileged racists!

Republicans need to fulfill their campaign promises, even if they don’t think it’s going to turn out well. To fulfill those promises, they need do only three things. First, a clean repeal of Obamacare. Gone, and the nightmare goes with it. Second, mandate any state resident can purchase any insurance policy on offer in any state. Third, expand health savings accounts.

That means if you suffer from blue-state-itis, want the best plan that leftist minds can devise for social illnesses, and are willing to borrow money to have it, well then, have at it! If you don’t engage in risky health behavior and want to save money, buy a no-frills plan from a red-rural state that covers the basics. Making all plans available to everyone will increase the options for all of us.

Health-care options, in fact options of any kind, are an anathema to big-government types. Obamacare was the ultimate in intrusive medicine. It was designed to stick a government probe up your you-know-what and leave it there for your entire life, then donate your body to pseudo-science research.

If Republicans fail to pull the plug on health-care bureaucracy, it will come roaring back with a vengeance when the Democrats finally take over again. And at some point they will. America will suffer a lapsus-mentus, and they will get back into power.

Why would you leave the previous health-care tyranny structure intact in government budget and regulations? Even a zero-dollar budget line item is the kiss of death: “Oh! It’s all still here. Just add money!” Obamacare, like so much the Democrats have created, was designed to please everyone except those paying the bills. Do not leave a corpse for them to resuscitate! “It lives! It lives!” Don’t do it!

Would you like to see what the future of health care can look like, after you remove federal bureaucratic tyranny?

Many of the expensive operations you buy insurance for cost less than a year’s premium for Obamacare. That’s especially true when you consider the gigantic size of Obamacare deductibles. This is what the free market does, if it is allowed to operate. Get a clue, America. The left’s dreams for a better future were always a drug-induced fantasy, and the primary drug was other people’s money. What we need now are those who can actually do.

Was the “Left Behind” series wrong about the future?

Media wishing to interview Craige McMillan, please contact media@wnd.com.

