1 man who can help solve North Korea problem

For those of us baby boomers who grew up during the Korean War, the conflict between the Koreas has never been off the table.

Korea was divided after World War II. In June 1950, North Korea invaded South Korea with help from the then-Soviet Union and China. An armistice was signed in July 1953, and the demilitarized zone was created.

The war had effects beyond anything we Americans knew. During my days in mental health, I saw a man who terrorized his family with his alcoholism because of what he witnessed and participated in while fighting in the Korean War. He never recovered. Posttraumatic stress disorder was known then as being “shell shocked” or having a “combat stress reaction.” There was no treatment. The Korean War lived in his head and continued to stress his family. I never followed what happened to his children, but I am sure it was not good.

The Korean War, or “conflict,” has never gone away. Former U.N. Ambassador and New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has been to North Korea eight times, and he sees things a bit differently than how they’re portrayed in the mainstream media. He is willing to go again, but he hasn’t been asked to go and negotiate. According to journalist Colin Miner, a man being held in North Korea and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for stealing a propaganda poster could be the key to developing negotiations with North Korea. According to a news article written by Miner, the major problem is that current “leader” Kim Jong-un is unpredictable.

Unpredictable? Or so in love with his power that he allegedly had his half-brother executed in an airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in February?

His half-brother, Kim Jong-Nam, was waiting for a flight back to Macau, where he was in exile and lived a comfortable life with his family. It was clear that Kim Jong-un wanted Jong-Nam, who criticized North Korea, dead and had been trying to figure out how to do it.

So with this backdrop, on Friday night U.S. time, we saw a daylight parade taking place Saturday in North Korea, available on YouTube as it was happening. It was to celebrate the 105th birthday of the founder of North Korea, Kim Il-sung, who had been born in 1912. The parade was something that could have taken place in Soviet Russia or worse, under Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. The analogy was not lost in the comment stream posted simultaneously on YouTube.

What stood out at this parade was the lack of cell phones and photos. A march in the U.S. would be studded with selfies from cell phones, but nary a cell phone was visible, although they’re available for residents in North Korea. It is also interesting to note that men were wearing ties in the parade, something that is now seen everywhere in the world.

As we watched this parade, with its military hardware and missiles designed to frighten Japan and the U.S., we also saw missiles that could be launched from submarines and supposed high-powered missiles that could reach the U.S. If this was just a display or if they really have the capacity for this kind of launch, we do not know.

It was interesting to read the comments that people made as they watched the parade live on YouTube. Although there were people who took the opportunity to push religion and anti-gay themes, most of the comments were related to the parade itself. One person said, “Fake enthusiasm.” Other comments included: “Macy’s does a better parade,” “Does North Korea have Taco Bell?” and “This parade is longer than the Korean War.”

What garnered several comments was the clapping. Clapping is universal. It takes place in North Korea and also in far-flung places like the bush in South Sudan. However, there were comments such as “No one wants to be the first one to stop clapping” and “Clap until your hands bleed.”

If we assume that Kim Jong-un is unpredictable and likes the show, as well as eliminating competition, then it is time to send in a negotiator like Richardson, who understands the show Kim Jong-un wants. It will cost us relatively little, and it might save our military from being a part of war that has no winners.

