$1 trillion deal reached to fund gov't through September

Adds $1.5 billion for border security

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — WASHINGTON — Top Capitol Hill negotiators have reached a hard-won agreement on a huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through September.

Aides to lawmakers involved in the talks announced the agreement after weeks of negotiations. It’s expected to be made public Sunday night.

The catchall spending bill would be the first major piece of bipartisan legislation to advance during President Donald Trump’s presidency. It denies Trump a win on his oft-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but it gives him a $15 billion down payment on his request to strengthen the military.

