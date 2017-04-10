10 biggest 'Arab world breakthroughs'

A Jordanian researcher has posted a list of 10 “achievements” in the Arab world during 2016, and they include such notables as “the car bomb tactic” and “transforming any device or tool into a tank or lethal bomb.”

The list comes from Muhammad Abu Rumman of the Center for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan. He was writing in response to an article in the Jordanian daily Al-Ghad about “10 notable Western scientific achievements,” which include the detection of gravitational waves and the discovery of a ninth planet.

Rumman’s comments were uncovered by the researchers at the Middle East Media Research Institute.

“Abu Rumman implicitly invites reaches to compare these achievements and draw their own conclusions,” MEMRI explains.

Rumman’s column begins: “The BBC website published the 10 biggest scientific achievements of 2016, which include: the discovery of the gravitational waves that Einstein discussed 100 years ago; the arrival of the [Juno] probe to Jupiter; the discovery of a ninth [planet] in the solar system nicknamed ‘Nine’; the discovery of a 99 million-year-old dinosaur tail preserved in amber; the finding of the largest prime number [yet discovered], which has 22 million digits; the development of a tiny disc that can store 360 terabytes of data and last for 14 billion years; stem cell injections for patients who suffered [a stroke due to] blood clots in order to restore motor function; the discovery of a new type of blind cave-dwelling fish that can climb walls; the first landing by a rocket [at sea after completing its mission]; and transplanting a chip in a paralyzed patient’s brain, enabling him to move his fingers.”

Then, without editorial comment, he calls for consideration of the “prominent Arab achievements, both scientific and non-scientific, during 2016.”

First, he said, there is “the car bomb tactic, which ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra excel at, which transforms basic primary materials into a devastating mechanism of killing, without the need to develop inventions and carry out complex scientific research as is done in the West.”

The achievement, he notes, shows it “is enough to pack a large amount of explosives into a car, don an explosive vest, and embed yourself in the ranks of the ‘enemy’ in order to injure and kill dozens and cause horrid destruction.”

He pointed to the 1,112 martyrdom operations, “all of whose perpetrators obviously died.”

“They killed a large number of people on the other side,” he added.

Second on his list: “Transforming any device or tool into a tank or lethal bomb, as happened when [ISIS] supporters in Europe, who are usually of Arab descent, ran over passersby in Nice, France and elsewhere. Thus, knives have become tools for carrying out stabbing [attacks] and axes and butcher knives have [likewise] become deadly weapons.”

Third was the concept of the “lone wolf.”

No need to plan, he pointed out.

“It is enough to engage in ‘brainwashing’ – using the virtual world, or even relatives or friends – in order to turn a man into a ‘lone wolf’ who aspires to carry out an attack and kill as many people as possible. Since the lone wolf is usually incapable of targeting military or security installations, ISIS has granted him religious permission to harm anything that moves, and sometimes things that don’t.”

Then there are the “barrel bombs.”

“If you wish to eliminate an armed uprising, instead of conducting urban combat with precise military planning and directly confronting [the rebels], and instead of using expensive missiles that might miss their targets, all you have to do is use ‘barrel bombs’ dropped from planes that kill hundreds of people, and terrify the others into ‘willingly emigrating.'”

The rest on the list:

“5. Successes in the field of ethnic cleansing.

“6. Refugees.

“7. Destroying and blowing up antiquities.

“8. Our capabilities in the field of destroying our own people and structures.

“9. [Recognizing] the importance of tyrannical regimes in preserving stability.

“10. Rediscovering the Shi’ite-Sunni conflict.”

