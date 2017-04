(Global News) The B.C. opioid crisis has reached a new level, with authorities confirming Wednesday was the worst day on record for overdoses in the province.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says April 26 — or this month’s “Welfare Wednesday” — had more overdose calls in a single day than ever recorded. There were 130 calls for overdose responses in total, nine more than the previous record date of Nov. 20, 2016.

“Welfare Wednesday” is the day each month when social assistance cheques, ranging between $610 and $1,101, are handed out.