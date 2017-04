(KANSAS CITY) Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said Wednesday that he has obtained his first conviction of a person who illegally voted in a Kansas election without being a U.S. citizen.

Kobach, who has advised President Donald Trump on immigration and voter fraud, said that Victor David Garcia Bebek has pleaded guilty to voter fraud.

Kobach, a Republican, is the only secretary of state in the country with the authority to prosecute voter fraud.