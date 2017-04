(KATC) Two teachers at Washington Elementary have been arrested, accused of bullying a child.

Tracy Gallow, 50, has been booked with malfeasance in office, simple battery, intimidation and interference in school operation.

Ann Marie Shelvin, 44, was booked with two counts encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, one count malfeasance in office and two counts intimidation and interference in the operation of schools.

They are accused of threatening to fail students who did not fight one of their classmates. The accusations involve an 11-year-old victim.