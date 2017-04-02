2 suburban Chicago men charged with supporting ISIS

(Chicago Sun-Times) Edward Schimenti bragged about watching ISIS videos every night, the feds say.

The Islamic State flag has even been spotted on his phone, records show.

And he knew the feds might be watching.

But the suspicions of the Zion man — caught on tape wishing to see the ISIS flag “on top of the White House” — allegedly weren’t enough to stop him from plotting to send a fresh recruit to ISIS. Nor did he hesitate to provide a collection of cellphones he hoped would ultimately be used by the terrorist organization as detonators on bombs that would kill 20 people each, according to the feds.