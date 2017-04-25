25% of millennials who live at home don't work — or study

(Bloomberg) A life of leisure, free of bosses and bills, sure sounds like the dream — and it turns out millions of millennials are living it. But don’t congratulate them yet. They’re doing it under their parents’ roof and not necessarily by choice.

About a third of 18- to 34-year-olds in the U.S. live at home, the Census Bureau reported on Wednesday. That includes college dormitories. Among 25- to 34-year-olds living at home, one in four is neither enrolled in school nor working. That’s 2.2 million people, a small percentage of the nation’s more than 70 million millennials 1 but a striking figure nonetheless.